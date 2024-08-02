SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $110.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SouthState Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SSB opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81. SouthState has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

