Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

SWN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,301,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,113,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

