S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $502.80 and last traded at $491.77, with a volume of 124122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.83.

The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after buying an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

