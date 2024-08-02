SPACE ID (ID) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $271.26 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $271.26 million and $24.36 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,219,805 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 662,219,805.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.43675503 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $23,499,279.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

