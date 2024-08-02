SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 378,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 84,986 shares.The stock last traded at $51.98 and had previously closed at $52.90.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.