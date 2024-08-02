Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SEPJY opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Spectris has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

