Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Shares of SR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

