Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:SAVE remained flat at $2.76 during trading hours on Friday. 5,446,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,620,186. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $302.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.64.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Stories

