Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.24

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1237519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

