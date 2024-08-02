Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $34.29. 353,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

