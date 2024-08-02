SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.600 EPS.

NYSE SPXC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.66. 555,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

