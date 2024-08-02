SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 18927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

SSE Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

SSE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.4684 dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

