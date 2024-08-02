Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON STAN opened at GBX 750 ($9.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 736.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.15. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 796 ($10.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.72) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.24).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

