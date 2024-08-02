Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. 181,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,213. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $713.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

