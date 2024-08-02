Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.500 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 781,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

