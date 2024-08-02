Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.500 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

