Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.77. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

