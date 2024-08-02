Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 17,291,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838,698. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

