Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,842,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,644. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.