State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in State Street by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Trading Down 1.6 %

STT stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

