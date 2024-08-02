Stephens Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $176.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.86.

Shares of TXRH opened at $174.61 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

