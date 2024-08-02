Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 99,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NeoGenomics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 89,473 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

