Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SF opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

