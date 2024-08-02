Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $18.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Envista by 85.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

