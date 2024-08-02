Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

