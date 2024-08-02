Stifel Nicolaus Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.21.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Avantor Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AVTR opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Christophe Couturier 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Avantor by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 342,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 185,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.