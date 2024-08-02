Stifel Nicolaus Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $21.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 115.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZYME

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 631,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,188. The company has a market cap of $690.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 823,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,930,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 94.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 716,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 348,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.