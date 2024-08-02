Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 2nd (AGR, AGRX, AHPI, APVO, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN, AXDX, AY, BAM)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 2nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

