Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 2nd (AGR, AGRX, AHPI, APVO, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN, AXDX, AY, BAM)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 2nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

