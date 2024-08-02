StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $358,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.