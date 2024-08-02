StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.