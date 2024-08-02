StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

CYD opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. China Yuchai International makes up approximately 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

