StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.41. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.