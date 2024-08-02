StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.41. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

