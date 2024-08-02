Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.

NYSE:SRI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of -127.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO James Zizelman acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

