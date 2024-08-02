Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,399 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,149. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

