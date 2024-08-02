Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 299 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $631,068,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,382,000 after buying an additional 7,550,570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $128,413,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 6,303.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,112,000 after buying an additional 1,180,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southern by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after buying an additional 934,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

SO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,165,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,907. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.