Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 43 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.02. 3,681,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,319. The stock has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 183.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

