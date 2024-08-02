Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Caterpillar by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,954. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

