Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after buying an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,105,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. 1,385,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

