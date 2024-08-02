Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.54. 689,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,475. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

