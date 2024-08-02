Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $314,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

