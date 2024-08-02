Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $641,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

UiPath Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:PATH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,851,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,101. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.