Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $708,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,596 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1,142.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 345,919 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 16,322,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,311,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

