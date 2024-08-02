Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $839,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 54,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,350,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,756.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,138,997 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.