Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.17. 6,396,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,634. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

