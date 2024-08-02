Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,457,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 163,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. 9,747,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

