Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $333.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,311. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.