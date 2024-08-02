Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.900-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,013. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

