Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $393.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $392.00 to $393.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,067. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

