Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:RGR opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $785.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at $754,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

