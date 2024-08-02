SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Plans Dividend of $0.12

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

NYSE SXC opened at $11.70 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $983.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SXC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

In related news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

